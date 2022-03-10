This is what Tom Hanks looks like in the first image of “Pinocchio”, Disney’s next live action

We have the first official image of “Pinocchio”which allows us to take a look at Tom Hanks like Geppetto, the carpenter who creates it. A few months after its premiere, Disney revealed this advance that allows us to enter the new version of the story of Carlo Collodi.

The film is one of the company’s next live-action films, along with “The Little Mermaid” and “Peter Pan and Wendy” and “Snow White”; those Mickey House classics that already confirmed his future landing on the big screens.

Tom Hanks in the first official image of “Pinocchio” | Photo: Disney



“Pinocchio” has address of Robert Zemeckis (“Back to the future”, “Forrest Gump”), and as we can see in the first official image, both the wooden doll that dreams of being a real boy, as well as his father-creator will be seen with the appearance and faithful aesthetics to the animated film directed by Hamilton Luske, Ben Sharpsteen, Wilfred Jackson, Norman Ferguson, T. Hee, Bill Roberts, Jack Kinney (1940).

Exactly 82 years after this version, Disney will tell the story to new generations, and to those who grew up with it, it will seek to relive their childhood through winks and nostalgia. Since the first images have already been revealed, It will be a matter of days the premiere of the trailer.

The film brings together a cast of recognized talents: Joseph Gordon-Levitt (“The origin”, “500 days with her”) as Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”) will play the Blue fairy, Luke Evans (who comes from playing Gastón in the live action of “Beauty and the Beast”, and in the next series for Disney +) as the Coachman, Keegan-Michael Key (“The Dance”) as the honored johnand Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (“The Haunting of Bly Manor”) as Pinocchio.

In addition, it could include a new character named Sofia the Seagullwhich, according to reports, will be interpreted by Lorraine Braco (“The Sopranos”).

Although the release date was not disclosed, it is known that It will arrive in September on the Disney + platform. Anticipating the animated film -yes, also the story- directed by William Del Toro With Mark Gustafson (“The Adventures of Mark Twain”), and which is planned to land on the Netflix platform in December of this year, also with a stellar cast that makes up Ewan McGregor, Gregory Mann, David Bradley, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton.