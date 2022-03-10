This is what Tom Hanks looks like as Geppetto in Disney’s Pinocchio remake

Tom Hanks stars in the first image of Pinocchio, the live-action film that will once again bring the classic to the big screen and which, directed by Robert Zemeckis, will premiere exclusively on the streaming service in September.

In the image, the winner of two Oscars is characterized as Geppetto, the carpenter who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. The snapshot reveals that the appearance of Geppetto and Pinocchio himself will be heavily inspired by the 1940 Disney animated classic.

The story of a wooden puppet who embarks on an exciting adventure to become a real boy also stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, Pinocchio’s “conscience”; Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John. Additionally, Oscar nominee Lorraine Bracco stars as Sofia the Seagull, a new character, while Luke Evans stars as The Coachman.

This is not the only revision of Carlo Collodi’s classic, as Guillermo del Toro is also preparing another version, a stop-motion animated musical, which will premiere on Netflix in December of this year.

Pinocchio is one of several real image remakes that Disney is preparing, among which are titles such as The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, Snow White with Rachel Zegler, Rapunzel, Bambi, Lilo & Stitch, Hercules, Peter Pan or The Aristocats.

A trance, that of the real image review, which other animation classics have gone through such as Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella, The Jungle Book, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Dumbo, Aladdin or the most recent Mulán or Cruella.