This is the luxurious ultra-modern mansion of Natalie Portman in Los Angeles

Israeli-American actress Natalie Portman just bought this single-story house in the Montecito mountains with a pool. Here she meets her family and disconnects from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.

Image: Architecture and Design

The impressive open-plan living room of the mansion of Natalie Portman It has an original metal and glass roof and impressive views of the Ocean. Queen Amidala from Star Wars prefers diaphanous environments with a touch of glamour.

Image: Architecture and Design

The two huge balls of paper as a lamp decorate the living room and dining room of the Mansion both with furniture in light tones that combine old pieces with other current ones to taste Natalie Portman.

Image: Architecture and Design

The master suite, with views of the sea from the Mansion It has a desk and a private bathroom. Natalie Portman She had to train very hard to get into the role of Lady Thor, in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Image: Architecture and Design

The waterfall of the pool that has the Mansion not only pleases the eye, but also creates a very pleasant sound throughout the day, it is one of the favorite places for Natalie Portman.

Image: Architecture and Design

Next to the swimming pool Mansion A chill-out area has been created to enjoy the wonderful sunsets in the open air, the sun and the green produce a good relaxation for Natalie Portman.