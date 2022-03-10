This is Tesoro Azul, Marco Antonio Solís’ tequila – El Financiero

Songs like And now you go away or my greatest need, by Marco Antonio Solís, have been inspired by the warmth of a good tequila, especially during his time in Los Bukis, according to the singer during the presentation of his brand Blue treasurewith the motto “the tequila more ours than ever”.

In his opinion, Mexican music has always been seasoned with this drink, “tequila is always present… It is something that goes hand in hand with being Mexican and goes hand in hand with music and our feelings.” Proof of this are the brands of artists such as Vicente Fernández or Jenni Rivera.

Marco Antonio recalled that on some occasion he was making a video far from Mexican lands, he asked for a tequila and they brought him one that looked like “turpentine”, for which he had long had the intention of exporting a good quality one.

It is not the first step that the Michoacan artist takes in the world of gastronomy, he has also had a coffee presence with his gourmet brand love me coffeeor with their Yahualica chili sauce called Buki Sauce.

Offers to enter the tequila business had not been lacking, but he considered that it had not been the moment, until about two years ago, when he began talks with the tequila house run by Alejandro López and Alejandro Paterson, based in Jesús María, Jalisco. , the same one that elaborated the Teremana Tequila of the actor Dwayne Johnson“The rock”.

Marco Antonio explained that the leader of the project is his wife Christian Solis and that the intention is to take tequila to various countries, especially in the United States, since there are many Mexicans, for which he plans to take it to wherever it is presented, also to Central and South America.

How is the ‘Buki’ tequila?

As Alejandro López explained in the presentation, this tequila had already been on the market for a couple of years, it was for sale on sites like Amazon.

Unlike other brands that develop the product internally, various tasters try it and then launch it, this time they thought of doing it the other way around: launching a small-batch tequila to see what consumers thought and thereby they were improving.

The name is a tribute to the plant that gives rise to tequila, the blue agaveone of the various varieties in Mexico, this drink has a designation of origin in municipalities of Jalisco, Nayarit, Guanajuato, Tamaulipas and Michoacán.

Alejandro Paterson explained that two presentations are launched: