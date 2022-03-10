This is how Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox’s ex, has changed

Brian Austin Green became famous in our country as David Silver in the series of the nineties Feeling of living. And although he has appeared in numerous television series and films since then, no role has brought him as much success as the one he achieved as the spoiled millionaire teenager on the hit teen series.

In fact, he has been almost better known for his loves than for his artistic career. Especially since he started dating the explosive actress Megan Fox, with whom he was married for ten years and with whom he had three children. They are finally divorced.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green when they were happily married in 2014 Getty

Now, at 48, Brian has rebuilt his love life with dancer Sharna Burgess and is about to start his fifth fatherhood. Coincidence or not, his next child is also a boy, like the three he has with the actress from transformers: Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 5. He is also the father of a 19-year-old boy, Kassius, from a previous relationship with another actress, Vanessa Marcil, who also participated in Feeling of living.

Brian Austin Green with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess in March 2021 in California Getty Images

He was barely 17 years old when the series that gave him worldwide fame premiered. One of her first loves was actress Tiffani Amber Thiessen. The relationship lasted from 1992 to 1995. Precisely, this artist, who was already known for the series Saved by the Bellbecame part of the series where Austin worked to replace one of the protagonists, Shannen Doherty.

Her incorporation into fiction, in the role of the bad girl, caused a conflict. A jealous Brian Austin Green did not want Tiffani to be a part of Feeling of living. The reason? As executive producer Larry Mollin would reveal years later, “When we cast it, Brian was so upset! My God, he felt betrayed! We were totally shocked and had no idea. But, of course, we realized why: because other people would be kissing his girlfriend!”

Brian Austin Green with Tiffany Amber Thiessen Rum Galella Collection via Getty

The relationship with Tiffani ended in 1995. He then began dating another actress on the series, Vanessa Marcil, with whom he became engaged in 2001. With her, he became the father for the first time of a child named Kassius Lijah Green, who was born on March 30, 2002. They later parted ways.

In 2004 he would meet the most famous of all his partners, Megan Fox. They met on the set of the series Hope & Faith and there they fell in love. They married in 2010 and have three children. After several reconciliations, the couple finally separated in 2020 and a few months ago they managed to settle the divorce.

Brian Austin Green with Vanessa Marcil, mother of his first child Wire Image

After separating from Fox, the actor began dating Sharna Burgess, a famous 36-year-old Australian dancer who became known on the show. Dancing With the Stars. Now they are expecting a child, the fifth for the actor, the first for the choreographer. The pregnancy announcement comes a month after Megan Fox announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, whom she has been dating for nearly two years and whom she met on the set of the movie. Midnight In The Switchgrass.

It was Brian Austin Green himself who shared with all his followers a video in which an image appears where he is seen crouching and kissing his girlfriend’s belly on the beach.





Last October, Green and Burgess celebrated their first anniversary, a moment that the interpreter took the opportunity to dedicate some romantic words to his girlfriend: “A year of accepting me in a way that I have never been loved before #damnimlucky”. Sharna Burgess conquered the heart of the actor in 2020. “We met in a coffee shop, then we had some dates and then we locked ourselves in a house together,” she told the magazine People. “I was grateful for that because it allowed us to really take our time, and it was really amazing,” she said.

Although the first to give his first statements about the love story was Green himself, in an interview he gave to AccessDaily at the beginning of last year, where he recognized that it was still early to put labels, but assuring that they were very happy and making it clear what Sharna was like: “She is an incredible woman. She is super responsible, she is super sweet, affectionate, passionate, fun… . I feel very lucky”.





The news of the separation between Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox surprised in May 2020, after ten years of marriage and three children. It was the actor himself who confirmed it and explained the reasons that had led them to it: “She told me: ‘I realized that when I was out of the country working alone I felt more myself and I liked that experience more. I think That may be something worth trying. “I was surprised and upset about it,” the actor assured, “but I can’t be mad at her for feeling that way. It wasn’t a decision she made, that’s how she honestly felt. We talked and decided to part ways for a while.” . and so we did.”

Seven months after the breakup, Brian Austin began his relationship with Sharna Burgess.