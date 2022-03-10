This is how Amanda Seyfried remembers Bill Paxton, who died suddenly in 2017

amanda seyfried still don’t forget about your partner bill paxton, with whom he shared five magnificent seasons in the series ‘Big Love’. The actor sadly passed away in 2017 after suffering complications after heart surgery.

in the series bill paxton played Bill Henrickson a somewhat atypical family man since he has to support three wives and nine children, with their respective houses. Amanda for her part was one of Henrickson’s daughters and could share many moments with the actor during the series.

Now the actress has uploaded a photo with Bill on her Instagram account to honor him four years after his death. The publication was accompanied by the following message: “Bill and I,” Amanda begins writing.

He continues: “Sorting through the thousands of photos I’ve saved over the years has been a lot of fun, but Sometimes I find one that brings me to my knees. I have been lucky to meet this man and feel its bright and warm light when I was playing his daughter in ‘Big Love.'”

“He was a wonderful person and much loved and I miss him a lot”, ends up writing the actress, who couldn’t help but get excited remembering his partner.

Four years without Bill Paxton

bill paxton He left the world of cinema very suddenly and left a great void in the world of acting. In fact, his death it was announced a few hours before the Oscar gala 2017. The actor died after suffering complications after having undergone surgery to replace a heart valvePaxton died 11 days after that operation.

Bill has had a great career as an actor, having participated in great box office successes such as ‘titanica‘, Interpreting Brock Lovett. In addition, she has also been seen starring in other films such as ‘twister‘, being Bill Harding or accompanying Tom Hanks on ‘apollo 13‘, giving life to Fred Haise.

