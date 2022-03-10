This is how Amanda Seyfried copied the voice of Elizabeth Holmes

Amanda Seyfried has become the perfect Elizabeth Holmes in the series available on Star + and Disney +, The Dropout. She not only managed to imitate the way the businesswoman dressed and behaved, but also his peculiar way of speaking. In fact, much of the praise he currently garners for his performance is due to his curious tone of voice. A high point that takes the performance of the actress to a new level and gives her character a curious mixture of plausibility and power that is disconcerting.

Amanda Seyfried has commented in recent weeks that her transformation into Elizabeth Holmes took almost two years of training for his role in The Dropout. It wasn’t just about understanding how her body and her bodily expression should express ideas.

Also in the importance of the unique voice of Holmes, which has become one of the most recognizable points of his public presence for years. And one that changed throughout his Silicon Valley career to suit a deeply masculine market.

“People always talk about the voice,” said Amanda Seyfried in an interview with Los Angeles Times. “It’s the first thing people mention (about Holmes). Second, the turtleneck; Third, don’t blink. But the voice is number one. The voice is the base. But [lo haces bien]it’s like you’re missing the whole thing.”

For the actress, achieving the voice of Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout it was a work of method that took him months to perfect.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker