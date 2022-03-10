They find almost 100 shirts stolen from Gallos before the fight

During the searches that led to the arrest of those responsible for the events that occurred on March 5 at the Corregidora Stadium, some of the shirts that the Gallos Blancos denounced as stolen were found, reported the now former general sports director of the QueretaroAdolfo Rios.

During a press conference after the farewell he had with the team and coaching staff, the former professional player spoke about the robbery of which the club was a victim a week before the brawl of The correctorwhere he said, the presence of these garments was discovered.

“There is a report of complaint that was raised at the time and this was approximately a week before, that we did suffer the theft of 500 jerseys; and even, involving ourselves a little bit there in the information that there is, some of the people who were already detained by the Prosecutor’s Office, found in possession, at their home, almost 100 t-shirts, so these are the situations that will have to be taken care of by who depends and determines responsibility,” he said.

Regarding what has been speculated that this attack had been orchestrated, Rios Garcia He assured that “he has no elements to say if it was coordinated by someone” or if the bars knew that they were going to face each other; However, he recognized that everything happened so quickly that in less than three minutes everything went out of control.

“With the situation of the videos, in which they show that they begin to simulate a fight and suddenly they begin to fight some situations of the bars, of both bars, and suddenly it happens when the party was not even in a situation of alteration ( …) what I mentioned is that it would seem that it was coordinated, ”he recalled.

