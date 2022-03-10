THEY DESERVED MORE: Captain Marquinhos’ speech after Real Madrid’s comeback against PSG

Visibly sad, Marquinhos, the captain of PSG, showed his face after PSG’s elimination from the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League.

It was difficult for the South American center-back to explain what happened on the pitch at the Santiago Bernabéu. He thinks they deserved more, but football has these stories. If you don’t liquidate, if you’re not forceful at key moments, you can see sleep slipping away.

Like Mauricio Pochettino, the defensive leader of the Parisians did not fail to mention the possible lack of Karim Benzema on Gigio Donnarumma in the action of the first Real Madrid goal. Although, yes, he did not focus his speech on the arbitration issue.

They forgave, they paid.

And he believes that the outcome is very sad because, globally, they were superior. They played the series as if to get a better result and, unfortunately for their cause, they did not manage to get into the top 8 of the tournament.

THE SPEECH OF MARQUINHOS AFTER THE ELIMINATION OF PSG

“It’s hard to explain. Analyzing all the circumstances of the matches, I think we deserved a better result. It was a terrible endgame for us, where we ended up making some mistakes. I don’t know if it was Donnarumma’s fault or not, I haven’t seen my phone. But my feeling on the court is that it was a foul. Maybe it was a refereeing error and a goal from Real Madrid ends up coming”.

“We had a very well controlled start to the game, we managed to score the first goal. But it is football. In football you have to be very decisive in the important moments of the game. We didn’t manage to be defensively. During the game we had opportunities to increase the result and we didn’t get it. Now we have to know how to manage this defeat, which is difficult. We wanted to continue our adventure in Europe, but we didn’t get it”.

“The end of the match was very difficult for us and it favored them, but, in the general context, I think we deserved better”.

“I end up repeating the same speech every time, but we have to keep going. More than once we have fallen into a circumstance that we had in our favour. Learn to learn from our mistakes. Keep working, keep learning, that’s football. We know it’s difficult, we wanted to continue in this championship. It is our dream, our adventure. We could not. Know that the details make the difference. Although we deserved better, we have to analyze both games. The details make a lot of difference and today we are crucified by those details”he concluded, in dialogue with TNT Sports.

In the interview he gave to Channel+, lamented how poorly they responded to Benzema’s first goal. After that goal came mistakes that you can’t afford in the European Cup.

“The first goal was an important moment for them. They tied the match and their fans gave them extra energy. We should have handled the situation better. We made mistakes after that. After the two games, we deserved better. In the end, we pay dearly for our mistakes.”

Undefeated data. Marquinhos has lived 9 seasons with PSG. Until 2020, he had never played in a UEFA Champions League semi-final (that year they reached the final).

Did you know…? PSG have never been able to win the UEFA Champions League/European Cup. A goal that they have not met in their 51-year history.