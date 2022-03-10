The viral meme that turns Rosalia into Emma Stone’s ‘Cruella’

The expected ‘cruel‘ with Emma Stone It has already reached theaters and is not leaving anyone indifferent. After multiple delays caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic, it was one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The film, which traces the beginnings of Cruella de Vil in the fashion industry, is now available in theaters and on Disney + at an additional cost. The good reception of the film has resulted in the confirmation of a sequel that will again feature Emma Stone as the protagonist.

Viewers have been eagerly awaiting this premiere, and nowhere is this excitement better felt than on social media. To the mostly positive reviews of those who have seen the film are added a multitude of memes made by users. Many of these montages focus on Emma Stone’s performance and expressions, while other netizens highlight the adorable puppies that appear in ‘Cruella’:

However, the ‘Cruella’ meme that takes the trophy for the most original does not even show a character from the film itself, but nothing more and nothing less than Rosalia. The author, the user @paperssil, contrasts a photograph of the singer Rosalía with a puppy with another image of the artist wearing a coat made of fur suspiciously similar to that of the animal. The montage is accompanied by a brief text: Cruella (2021).

Although most users have quickly recognized that it was a humorous montage, the image that compares the singer with the Disney villain has had such an impact that It already has more than 84,000 “likes”and up.

Although the fur on Rosalía’s coat is not really that of the dog that appears to her left, the original photograph, published on the artist’s Instagram profile, aroused angry complaints from animal groups at the time. Her followers soon found the garment on the brand’s website and discovered that it was made of lambskin and arctic fox fur:

It seems that the Twitter users had not forgotten this controversy and have taken advantage of the fact that Emma Stone’s ‘Cruella’ movie is current to establish a link between the two.

Surely you are interested in:

Emma Stone reappears after being a mother at the premiere of ‘Cruella’ and surprises her very long hair