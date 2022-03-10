The tragedy that prevents us from enjoying Jack Nicholson

It’s sad. She left at the height of his career, when, after sixty, he was still making $30 million a picture. That is, only two actors can overcome the cache of him, Leonardo di Caprio and Brad Pitt. From the hand of Scorsese, one of the greatest performances of an actor over sixty years of age was made when he was Frank Costello in the bloody, distressing and fast-paced The Departed. He was doing what he wanted, which is to say, he could win the fervor of the under-30s in a crazy comedy like mad with rage or go to radical independent cinema like the one he did in the seventies, in honest, very hard films like Mr. Schmidt’s confessions. We came to believe that it would be one of the cases that every now and then occur in Hollywood of elderly men breaking it to rage. But at 65, Alzheimer’s caught him and now he’s a ghost in his house on Cielo Drive.

His illness has been jealously guarded by his family and apparently, at 84 years old, the only thing that consoles him is going to see his beloved Lakers always accompanied by one of his children. Nicholson embodies like no other actor the rebelliousness with which young directors staged a coup against producers and renewed Hollywood with absolute works like The Godfather and The Exorcist, among the highest-grossing cases and independent gems like My Life Is My Life or Easy Rider where Nicholson began to form a legend that would materialize with Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus or The glow.

He was the Joker in the Batman by Tim Burton had no comparison, so the fans of Joaquin Phoenix or Heath Ledger but the great Joker that we saw was Jack. Always Jack. Gallant at sixty and hit him in better impossible, a star that even today would be being taken advantage of by Quentin Tarantino, perhaps smoking one joint after another with him, sticking his stripes freely. Nicholson was so drugged in the seventies that directors like Hal Hashby gave him the scripts with annotations so that he knew what drug he put into each of his interventions.

We have already lost all this, like tears in the rain. The disease of forgetfulness was primed, as with García Márquez, against another genius.