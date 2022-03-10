The testimony of the mother who handed over her son to the Querétaro prosecutor’s office

The Queretaro prosecutor’s office has identified 28 people for their alleged participation in acts of violence during the match between Querétaro and Atlas and has issued the respective arrest warrants, which have resulted in the arrest of 14 of them.

Elements of the state police carried out searches during the early hours of March 8, and as a result of these they presented the first 10 detainees and later four other arrests were made and one of them drew attention, since the alleged aggressor was handed over by his mother during the afternoon.

“Four arrest warrants were completed this afternoon, in relation to the investigation initiated by the events that occurred in the Querétaro vs Atlas match. One of them was completed with the support of a mother who brought her son to present before the Crime Investigation Police, the prosecution said in a statement.

The testimony of the mother after Querétaro vs Atlas

A day later, the mother explained how this process was, which began when elements of the police searched the home of the alleged aggressor, however, the now detainee was not there.

“The officers told me that the most optional thing is that if he communicated with me, he would hand it over for the good of him and of us. He arrived a while ago, I talked to him and told him: ‘Things are like this and like that, let’s go, I’m going to take you to the prosecutor’s office. He did not say anything to me, he accepted everything and here we are ”he said in a video published by the same prosecution.

The accused was linked to the process, which means that he will be in preventive detention for at least two months, which is the estimated period of time for the investigations. Once this process is complete, will be sentenced for up to one year maximum and in the best of cases, he could pay his sentence with social services.

“It is breaking my heart, I am broken, but there is no other, there is no other, and here I am with him”indicated while recommending other people to do the same or provide data that is useful to the prosecution.