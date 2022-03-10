The surprise call Keanu Reeves made to a granny who said she was a fan of his movies – FayerWayer

Keanu Reeves He has perhaps had one of the most successful careers in Hollywood, rubbing shoulders with the greats and being protagonist of blockbuster movies. However, Beyond the money or luxuries that he may have, the actor is recognized for his big heart.

Although his personal life has been full of obstacles and bitter drinks he he has never lost his humanityshowing why the world needs more love.

Over the years, there have been stories about Reeves’ acts of kindness, from giving up your seat to someone on the subway and donating your “Matrix” salary to charity, to taking your entire crew on a trip or help production staff to pay debts.

It was recently revealed that the actor made a fan happy with a surprise phone call.

Although the story was originally published on the portal Reditt (which makes some doubt its veracity), seems like something the John Wick protagonist would definitely do.

It is about a granny who turns out to have always been in love with him since it “reminds” her husband when he was young.

“My grandmother had a crush on Keanu Reeves because he reminded her of my grandfather when she was young. I saw all his productions, from “Bill and Ted” to “The Matrix”. She had a stroke when she was in her early 70s and she was pretty much housebound for the last 10 years of her life, so watching movies was his main hobby, and became almost her friend because she rarely got to see any of hers.”

“Not long after ‘The Matrix’ came out, my uncle was in Los Angeles on business and I was eating in a very fancy restaurant when Keanu walked in with a woman. When he finished eating, my uncle came over to the table and said, “I don’t normally do this, but I just wanted you to know that my 80-year-old mother loves you and has seen all your movies. You remind him of my father, ”said the user about what happened.

“He said that Keanu asked him if he had a cell phone with him and when he confirmed that he did, he said ‘Call her, I want to talk to her.’ He talked to my grandmother for several minutes and made her absolutely happy.”.

There are few stories of celebrities who take time to make their fans happy, not because they are bad people but because most prefer to go unnoticed when they are off camera (after all they also deserve a break and a normal life, right? ?). However, for Keanu there is nothing more important than spreading love.

And although it sounds too corny or cliché, he actually practices a philosophy that involves letting go of material things to focus on enjoying the small details of life.

“Money means nothing to me. I have made a lot of money, but I want to enjoy life and not stress myself by growing a bank account,” she once said.

Despite the fact that as a child he faced the abandonment of his father and having to live in different parts of the world without finding a definitive home, he learned the value of family and friends.

Reeves also dealt with the deaths of his best friend, a former partner and an unborn daughter. But far from living in regret, the actor has chosen to convey a message of peace and carry out good deeds that help others.