The remains of Tomás Boy Espinoza are veiled in the French Pantheon

Tomás Boy died this Tuesday in Mexico City at the age of 70; this wednesday he is being veiled

March 9

Tomás ‘El Jefe’ Boy Espinoza is being veiled at the French Pantheon in Mexico City, the capital where he was born 70 years ago.

“Tomás was a very loved person in the environment and above all he marked us a lot as players, in addition I had him in the first step as an assistant, he was my mentor and I have no choice but to come hug him and accompany the family right now and say goodbye,” said Leandro Cufre, a former Atlas player, who was directed by Boy.

March 8

Boy Espinoza Espinoza He died Tuesday night at the age of 70, in a Santa Fe hospital, and was always accompanied by his loved ones.

who was a commentator ESPN, Tomas Boy Espinoza, could not get rid of his health problem and lost his life, after almost a year of not leading a team. After being at the helm of the Mazatlán, on May 3, 2021 he was fired and from that moment he no longer appeared in the media.

It’s known that Thomas Boy He lived in recent months in Acapulco, Guerrero, from where he was transferred a few days ago to Mexico City to be hospitalized.

The remains of Tomas Boy Espinozathe eternal captain of the Mexican National Team in the World Cup Mexico 86are veiled in the country’s capital.