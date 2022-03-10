The remains of Tomás Boy Espinoza are veiled in the French Pantheon

Tomás Boy died this Tuesday in Mexico City at the age of 70; this wednesday he is being veiled

March 9

Tomás ‘El Jefe’ Boy Espinoza is being veiled at the French Pantheon in Mexico City, the capital where he was born 70 years ago.

Andrés Boy, son of Tomás Boy, attended the media in the vicinity of the French Pantheon around 7:30 p.m.

The offspring of the “Boss” lamented that his father had to die to be recognized as one of the best soccer players in the history of Mexican football.

“He was a first-rate footballer, one of the best footballers in the history of this country and I hope he will be remembered that way. We know that sometimes Mexico does not usually recognize, but from what little I have read on networks, it seems that he had to die to be recognized, “he said.

“Tomás was a very loved person in the environment and above all he marked us a lot as players, in addition I had him in the first step as an assistant, he was my mentor and I have no choice but to come hug him and accompany the family right now and say goodbye,” said Leandro Cufre, a former Atlas player who was directed by Boy.

March 8

Boy Espinoza Espinoza He died Tuesday night at the age of 70, in a Santa Fe hospital, and was always accompanied by his loved ones.

who was a commentator ESPN, Tomas Boy Espinoza, could not get rid of his health problem and lost his life, after almost a year of not leading a team. After being at the helm of the Mazatlán, on May 3, 2021 he was fired and from that moment he no longer appeared in the media.

It’s known that Thomas Boy He lived in recent months in Acapulco, Guerrero, from where he was transferred a few days ago to Mexico City to be hospitalized.