The remaining candidates for Santiago Baños to lead América

Technicians who could be the new DT of America

March 09, 2022 4:55 p.m.

After the departure of Santiago Solari, several names have been managed to replace the former Real Madrid helmsman, however, some options that Santiago Baños managed have found work with other teams

America’s board put Ferdinand Ortiz as interim coach until the end of the season, since they want to think very carefully about who to choose to be the team’s official DT during the second half of 2022.

Among the names that sounds are, Nicholas Larcamon, Ricardo Gareca, Diego Alonso, Hugo Sánchez, Mario Carrillo and Hernán Crespo. Casa one of the options is analyzed by Baños and the directive, since they do not want to make the same mistake that was made with Santiago Solari.

America loses candidates

Robert Dante Siboldi it was one of the strongest cards i had Santiago Baths to take the reins of AmericaHowever, the Uruguayan coach signed with Al-Ahli from Saudi Arabia. While the other option was Juan Carlos Osorio which was discarded because he prefers to continue working in a team in Colombia.

