The reasons why Jonathan dos Santos does not play in America are revealed

Jonathan dos Santos playing a match with América

March 09, 2022 4:40 p.m.

America He invested a lot of money to bring his five reinforcements, but there was one that drew a lot of attention and great things were expected of him, however, he is the player who arrived in winter who has had the fewest minutes with the Eagles team.

During the winter transfer market, América hired the youngest of the two Saints for free, Jonathan dos Santosan element that was expected to be a starter and could share half with Pedro Aquino, but the reality is that he is the reinforcement with the fewest minutes played.

Jonathan has only played 98 minutes, which is equivalent to 12% of the possible time, so he has not had time to show his great potential and in the minutes he has had, a different team has not been seen on the field.

The reason for his few minutes

From the beginning it was said that Santiago Solari hadn’t asked for Jona, so he preferred to put other players first, something that hasn’t changed with the arrival of Fernando Ortiz. In addition, the Mexican team arrived almost without activity in the azulcrema team, since since October he stopped seeing activity with the LA Galaxy team, something that could cause his poor performance on the field.

