The reason why the judge has not dismissed the lawsuit of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard

The neverending story continues and the judgment of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp move on with no expectation of finding an end soon. The latest development has to do with Amber Heard and her last unsuccessful attempt to appeal against the lawsuit of his ex-partner.

It all goes back to the lawsuit filed by the actor against Amber Heard for defamation after reading an article she herself had published. In that article, although it is true that she does not directly name Depp, she openly spoke about her relationship with him, stating that she had suffered abuse from her partner. Johnny is demanding financial compensation of 50 million dollars in damages.

Meanwhile, Amber has also sued her husband for orchestrating a smear campaign against her and claims 100 million dollars for the damage caused to his image. For now the case is scheduled for May 2022.

On some other occasion Amber has tried to dismiss Depp’s lawsuit, claiming that this case is similar to the one that Johnny Depp lost against the English newspaper ‘The Sun’. Now, in a fourth attempt to dismiss the lawsuit, the judge in the case has explained why they have rejected the proposal.

Why has Amber Heard’s appeal against Johnny Depp been dismissed again?

Amber Heard and her legal team have again made an attempt to dismiss the lawsuit of Johnny Depp against her for defamation and, again, the request has been rejected.

This latest attempt has been made through the Virginia Supreme Court, in which Amber’s attorneys have asked that the results of Depp’s libel trial against The Sun be taken into account in this case. The lawyers argue that if the actor lost that trial, his accusations in this case are also baseless.

As reported from Court House Newsthe judge in the Penney Azcarate case has dismissed this petition alleging that “the defamation case in the United Kingdom it was based on completely different things than the case we are facing now“, thus denying that the case will go to the Supreme Court of Virginia.

Surely you are interested in:

Amber Heard (‘Aquaman’) celebrates the first 6 months of her daughter’s life