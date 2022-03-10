The reason why Pachuca decided to support Querétaro would be revealed

Grupo Pachuca supported Grupo Caliente in the situation with Querétaro

March 09, 2022 6:50 p.m.

The directive of the Tuzos from Pachuca they dressed as heroes because they were the main defenders of the Gallos Blancos de Queretaro who ran the risk of being disaffiliated after the events at the Corregidora stadium.

More news from Pachuca:

The millionaire figure for which Almada rejected Uruguay to direct Pachuca

It must be remembered that the bars of Queretaro and Atlas They faced each other in a duel between their fans that ended in tragedy as there were several injured among the public that required taking them to the hospital.

For this reason the president of Liga MXMikel Arriolamentioned that they would analyze the disaffiliation of the queretanos because the acts that took place in the stadium were reprehensible, so they ran the risk of leaving the BBVA League.

But everything changed then Pachuca Group He decided to intercede for them, arguing that the fans of the state deserved a second chance, so they asked the owners of the teams not to vote for their disaffiliation.

For what reason did Grupo Pachuca decide to intercede for Querétaro?

It was all due to his good relationship with hot group who owns the Querétaro White Roosters So even the businessman George Hank recovered the team after what happened in addition to the fact that both groups have exchanged players on previous occasions.

More news from Pachuca:

The Pachuca crack that is better than the historic Franco Jara and would go out for 5 million dollars