The phrase that has Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney in the controversy

kim kardashian and especially kourtney kardashianhave drawn attention to a particular statement in an interview with Variety.

As part of the promotion of their new television show, which today premiered a new trailer and defined its premiere date, the two sistersKhloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner wore black and talked about different aspects of their family from their personal lives.

But there was a statement by Kim Kardashian that drew attention on social networks. “Get your damn ass up and get to work. Nobody seems to want to work these days.” the celebrity said. “That’s very true,” agreed Kourtney Kardashian. Then her sister added: “You have to surround yourself with people who want to work. Have a good work environment.”

These statements were questioned on social networks, but The most striking were related to old sayings of Travis Barker’s partner in the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

In an episode of 2018, Kourtney Kardashian assured that “Work is not important to me.” Not only that, Kim Kardashian herself has said on the reality TV show that her sister didn’t care about that sort of thing, but “If I didn’t want to work my ass off and wanted to be a housewife, that’s fucking fine!”

On more than one occasion, the celebrity was accused by her family as the member of the Kardashian clan who did not want to work.

“The Kardashian” premieres worldwide on April 14, through the Hulu streaming platform in the United States, and for Latin America exclusively by Star +.

Watch the trailer for “The Kardashian”