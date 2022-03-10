The photos of Chris Hemsworth’s father without a shirt with which you will understand Thor’s body

No doubt Chris Hemsworth is one of the actors from Hollywood with one of the best physical conditions. The Australian became known to the whole world after being chosen to play Thor in 2011 where we discovered his powerful muscles.

But it seems that Chris has no limit in terms of his physical abilities and over the years he has increased his muscle mass more and more until he is a true God of Thunder in real life. Something that he shares with his brothers Luke and Liam who, in addition to keeping a great physical resemblance, are also in enviable shape.

But there is a reason behind all this, beyond the hard training that Chris Hemsworth undergoes, and that is that he has inherited his father’s genes, Craig. And it is that, the father of the actor is quite an athlete.





Chris Hemsworth with his mother and father | gtres

We have been able to verify this in recent 66 year old man images while I was walking by the beach in Byron Bay (Australia) shirtless with his son Liam’s dogs.

We can see Craig very smiling and happy enjoying the day with the animals while he browns his muscular torso in the sun, as you can see here.

It is noted that Chris’s father has been an athletic man, a hobby that his children have inherited. And there are several times that we have been able to see father and son enjoy some sporting activity together, such as surfing.





Chris Hemsworth and his father, Craig, surfing | gtres

