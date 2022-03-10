The path of the humorist

MEXICO CITY (THE UNIVERSAL).- A Eugenio Derbez he did not give half a firm foot in search of a dream.

Seven years ago the Mexican actor, who already had more than 50 projects on his list of productions, decided to leave everything in his native country and start from scratch in United States.

On Mexico had already produced series like “XHDRbZ”, “Derbez from time to time” and “The P. Fight Family”the latter one of the most popular programs on Mexican television for a decade, from 2002 to 2012.

However, in the neighboring country he found the possibility of exploring more than the comedy genre, in which he had already established himself.

“Here they are not contaminated with my history of Ludovico P. Luche and they just ask: ‘Who is this guy?’ Since I did ‘La misma luna’ (2007) they told me that I should look into comedy (laughs) because of course, they didn’t know what I had done. And that helps, I like it, because it opens the door to a universe that Mexico Would not have had”said Derbez in interview with THE UNIVERSAL.

His dream of succeeding as a dramatic actor forged him since he was little, watching his mother develop professionally. The actress Silvia Derbez starred in many classic melodramas such as “Forbidden Path” and “Maria Isabel”and although he died in 2002, the same year that Eugene was consolidated in comedy, he always kept a desire to honor her.

“I wanted to be a dramatic actor like my mom, but the humor that I inherited from my dad (Eugene Gonzalez) was what marked the path of my career”recognized the producer in a publication of Instagram in which he honored his mother on what would be her 107th birthday.

During your stay at United States has worked with Adam Sandleron Sandy Wexler(2017) and later joined projects like “Geo-Storm” (2017), “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” (2018) and “Dora and the Lost City” (2019), in addition to the drama film “Miracles from Heaven”in 2016.

In 2017 he produced “How to be a Latin lover”next to his compatriot Salma Hayekand in 2018 “Man to water”beside Eva Longoria; with the latter, it collected more than 14 million dollars at the box office during the opening weekend in theaters, being in second place after “Avengers: Infinity War”.

“I always wanted to get to Hollywood, since I was very little I sat with my mom to see the Oscar and I said: ‘one day I want to get there’ and I started preparing to get there when I was around 15 or 16 years old, but then, around 20, you forget, you start to get into work and I remember that I lost My dream began to go very well for me and I also became a father”he recalled in an interview for the American program Red Hot.

“I think it all has to do with the death of my mother, who told me: ‘take back your dreams, remember what you wanted when you were a child and go for them'”affirmed the actor, whose film, “Code”compete in the Oscar awards in the category of Best film.

the tape of sian heder not only gave Derbez the opportunity to fulfill a dream, but also to play a serious role, of a music teacher who guides and helps the young Rubythe only hearing member in a deaf family, who also discovers that he wants to become a singer.

“Being nominated is already an award in itself”expressed on social media Derbezwho was also considered in November 2021 as “the most influential Hispanic man in the entertainment industry”According to the magazine Variety.





Post Views:

38