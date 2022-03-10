The new of the Kardashians can be seen in Latin America

After saying goodbye to “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, Kris, Kourtney, kim, khloe, Kendall and Kylie they return with a fmuch more intimate format and streaming via Star+.

“The Kardashians”which still no confirmed release date, announced its landing in Latin Americasomething that was obvious, but about which they had not yet made any declarations.

With full access to their lives, the celebrated and beloved family returns with a new series. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie turn the cameras back on to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running multi-billion dollar businesses, to the hilarious joys of playing games and dropping the kids off at school, this series will captivate viewers with its honest and compelling story of love and life as focus.

Ben Winston is in charge of executive production. With Emma Conwayand with elizabeth jones and Danielle King who also serve as showrunners of the show.

Related news

Surely “The Kardashians” premieres simultaneously in the United States, Europe and Latin America to democratize the content and avoid spoilers.

After a year without Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie (and with many news in their personal lives), fans are eagerly awaiting new adventures that promise much more drama than the original reality show.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!