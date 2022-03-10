The new of the Kardashians can be seen in Latin America

After saying goodbye to “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, Kris, Kourtney, kim, khloe, Kendall and Kylie they return with a fmuch more intimate format and streaming via Star+.

“The Kardashians”which still no confirmed release date, announced its landing in Latin Americasomething that was obvious, but about which they had not yet made any declarations.

