The mishap of Amal Clooney with her great dress on the red carpet with George Clooney

The London Film Festival It was held on October 10, and many directors took the opportunity to present their latest projects. One of them was George Clooneywho went to the red carpet accompanied by his wife, amal clooney. The actor presented his next film, ‘The Tender Bar‘, a film inspired by the memoir bestseller by J. R. Moehringer.

However, it was his wife who became the spotlight during the photocall on the red carpet. amal lucia a white sequined dress and word of honour. She was highly favored with her hair loose to the side and diamond earrings. Clooney’s wife completed her look with elegant red lips.

But Amal suffered from some other mishap due to dress length. His long tail would get stuck in his shoes, causing will stumble when walking on several occasions, something that can be very uncomfortable. In the video above you can see some of the moments in which the latter happened to him.





George and Amal Clooney on the red carpet at the London Film Festival | Getty

Luckily, she only had small setbacks, since she had the support of her husband’s arm, with which she poses with a big smile and in a very loving.

George was also dressed very elegantly in a black suit, which made his wife’s white dress stand out even more. The truth is that they were both worthy of being photographedand it is not surprising, that they became the focus of the red carpet.

Still, the couple weren’t the only ones to turn heads. lily rabe, George’s co-star, attended the photocall showing off her burgeoning baby bump. The 39-year-old actress wore a yellow dress that covered her belly with a sweet bow. George was also joining her for a series of photos with the cast of ‘The Tender Bar’.





Lily Rabe | Getty

What is known about ‘The Tender Bar’

George Clooney’s new film ‘The Tender Bar’ is a drama that tells the story of a boy from Long Island named JR, played by Tye Sheridan. This character looks for father figures in his uncle Charlie’s bar, who is played by the great Hollywood star, Ben Affleck.

Lily Rabe plays her mother, struggling to offer her opportunities while still living with her father, played by Christopher Lloyd. The adventure begins when JR decides to take charge of his future and pursue his romantic and professional dreams.

What is interesting is that the development of this film began in 2013 with the director of ‘Hidden Figures’, Theodore Melphi, but he decided to abandon the project. After several years full of difficulties, Amazon Studios obtained the rights to the project in july 2020and that’s when George Clooney was appointed as director of the project.

Clooney’s long-awaited film will be released in the United States on December 17, 2021, but will be available on Prime Video from January 7, 2022.

Surely you are interested in:

George Clooney’s romantic gesture with his wife Amal “to keep their love alive”