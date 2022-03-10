the Mexican series that everyone compares to “Fast and Furious” – FayerWayer

Adrenaline is the protagonist of “Give it gas”, the new Mexican series that premieres on the Netflix streaming platform. It features performances by Renata Vaca, Andrés Delgado and Benny Emmanuel, the latter in the character of the race car driver “Kike Guerrero”.

Not a few have compared the production to the famous Hollywood saga of illegal street car racing, “Fast and Furious,” starring Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson and the late Paul Walker. In the Mexican version, the vehicles to all motorcycles and the bets in the east world are also highlighted.

“We arrived here fleeing from Monterrey. And now the police say that we killed a bato, because this bato was the son of a businessman, such a heavy-handed politician… we barely escaped”, says the character of Kike Guerrero who will end up discovering that the death of his parents was not such an accident as believed.

In total there will be ten chapters that will follow the story of Kike, a mechanic and racer who, after a fatality, will arrive from Mexico to Buenos Aires neighborhood in Mexico City where he will have to fight for a place in the automotive workshop business and the sale of auto parts stolen from his family, Los Guerrero.

This is one of the most anticipated premieres on Netflix this 2022, where several Mexican productions have stood out, including the second part of “Dark Desire”, the remake of Rebelde and the movie “Everything is going to be fine”.

Benny Emmanuel, star of this series “Give it gas”, has expressed his aspirations to also stand out in Hollywood, with a famous character like Spider-Man. The young actor has participated in important productions such as “Chicuarotes” produced by the famous Gael García Bernal. The talented young man began acting at the age of 7, making his debut in the comedy series “Neighbors”.

After participating in the project As the saying says, he was followed by important roles in films such as “Dias de Gracia”, “Amar no es Quiero” and “Mexican Gangsters”. With the movie “Chicuarotes” his acting career gained fame that premiered out of competition at the 72nd edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2019. Emmanuel earned the Ariel award, considered the Mexican Oscar, for his performance in the film Carlos Career, “From childhood”.

“What I like is that everything that is happening is at a time when everything aligned in a positive way… From childhood premiered 11 years ago, it had a premiere a long time ago at the Guadalajara Festival, then it had a premiere in the Cinematheque Show and that is why I was able to be in the Ariels, ”recalled the young actor in an interview for 24 x Segundo.