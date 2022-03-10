the legendary Combi returns as a spectacular and technological electric car maintaining the essence of a van

The iconic vehicle hippie erathe Transporter, Volkswagen Type 2 or Volkswagen Kombiwagen (short for Combinationfahrzeugcombined-use vehicle in German), but better known in Mexico as Busreturned in the form now of electric vehicle which, like Volkswagen’s other battery-powered models, is based on the electric-only platform (SEM).

The electric Combi is now called ID Buzz and will be available in two options: cargo type (commercial) and with rear passenger seats. In addition, you will have a autonomy level 4making it the first VW vehicle to have that level of self-driving technology.

ID Buzz is the result of research and development by five yearstime in which VW gave us the odd taste of what was to come, we even learned about the autonomy tests carried out by the company.



ID Buzz passenger version

Today we finally know what the ID will look like. Buzz and all the technology that will integrate; In addition, it was announced that the two versions -finally- will reach Europe for end of this year, While for United States will be presented in 2023 and It will start selling in 2024.



ID Buzz Cargo

It can be seen that VW almost faithfully maintained the design of the concept that it presented in 2017; slight changes are noticeable in Grill and in the general form that is squarerwith sharper angles.

In terms of dimensions, the European version will have a wheelbase of 2,988mmie it won’t be as big as other minivans on the market. According to VW, the American version it will be longer when it goes on sale in 2024, but the size was not revealed.

Autonomy and performance

The European version of the ID. Buzz will feature a battery pack with 82 kWh of energy capacity (77 usable kWh), which will drive a motor on the rear axle capable of producing 201 horsepower and229 pound-feet of torque. His top speed was limited to 145km/h.

The position of the battery, integrated in the bottom of the floor type “sandwich”and the lightweight electric drive system result in a good weight distribution and a low center of gravity vehicle. According to VW, both factors optimize handling and the agility.





For now, VW has not disclosed the autonomy which will reach with a full charge the ID. Buzz, but surely, due to the platform on which it is based, it could be a little more than 480km.

As for charging, via a CCS plug connector on a DC (direct current) fast charging station, the charging power is increased up to 170kwand when charged in this way, the battery level increases from 5 to 80% in approximately 30 minutes.





The European version of ID Buzz and the ID Buzz Cargo will have bi-directional charging capabilities, whereby the vehicle can also be used as power supply for other electrical devices or even for an entire house.

spacious interior

The ID. Buzz for passengers holds up to five people and 1,121 liters; but if the second row of seats is folded down, the cargo capacity increases to 2,205 liters.

For the standard wheelbase will come a configuration of six seats later, with individual seats arranged in three rows of two. With the extended wheelbase, a seven-seat configuration will also be available in an arrangement of two up front, three in the second row and two in the back row.

But, the load version of the ID. Buzz will be even more spacious, with the option of a front seat only and a fixed partition to separate the rear storage area.





Meanwhile, the passenger compartment of the electric Combi has a 10 inch board and one infotainment screen also of 10 located in the center (there will also be the option of a larger 12-inch screen).

According to VW, this will be a vehicle with great modularity inside, since the center console is completely mobile and removable. This option, which was inherited from the conceptual one, allows this screen to become a multifunctional box that can be can relocate in the middle of the second row of seats.





ID Buzz will be one of the vehicles more sustainable from VW, well inside no leather and used recycled materials and fabric made from 10% collected ocean plastic and 90% recycled PET bottles.

Technology

For Europe, the first market to which it will arrive, the ID. buzz will have sensors and software which, according to VW, will enable autonomous driving capabilities to the van, so it hopes it will be its first autonomous vehicle

In fact, Volkswagen has said that this electric van will serve as a vehicle for its commercial operation of transportation and delivery on a large scale that will launch in 2025 in Germany.





By default, the ID. Buzz will integrate the local warning system “Car2X”which uses signals from other vehicles and the transportation infrastructure to detect hazards in real time.

Also included as standard is the function of emergency braking “Front Assist” and the lane keeping assist “LaneAssist”. With this new software, assistance functions are also making their way into the ID family. from VW.





Available as an option is the “Travel Assist with Swarm Data”which facilitates partially automated driving across the entire speed range and, for the first time, assisted lane change on the motorway. Another novelty is the “memory function” for automatic parking on a previously saved route.

Price and availability

Although Volkswagen did not report prices of the ID Buzz or the ID. Buzz Cargo did comment that pre-sale for some European markets will open in May and the units will start arriving in fall.