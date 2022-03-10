The latest Xbox Insider update incomprehensibly removes an important feature

Every week, Microsoft usually releases an update for members of the Xbox Insider program, with which new features are usually tested that will later reach end users. However, there are also times when Xbox program insiders see how other works stop working or disappear directly from their consoles.

This has happened in the latest xbox insider update, which has eliminated such an important function for many users as the possibility of sharing content through Twitter. Therefore, currently the players who are in the insider program, They have seen how the option to share their captures and videos through the little bird’s social network has disappeared.

The latest Xbox Inside update incomprehensibly removes an important feature

It has been thanks to the people of Windowscentral that we have been able to know the existence of this issue with the latest Xbox Insider update. The portal itself states that it could simply be a temporary problem, and that the result has been the removal of the sharing feature through Twitter anywhere in the Xbox interface.

Important news will arrive today with the new Xbox Series X | S update for insiders

Looking for a logical explanation beyond the simple error, the media ensures that there are times when Microsoft eliminates functions with “low use” as justification. However, it is unlikely that the option of sharing through social networks will be something little used by gamers, especially seeing how well this feature works on consoles such as PlayStation or Nintendo Switch.

For now we can only wait for Microsoft to rule on the matter, but from here we hope that the elimination of the option to share images and videos through Twitter remains only a problem of the latest xbox insider update.