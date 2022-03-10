The last 10 films that have won Best Picture at the Oscars

Next Sunday, March 27, the 94th edition of the famous Oscar awardswhere the statuette for Best Film is the most anticipated.

This year 10 films compete for the biggest prize of the night: Drive My Car; Don’t Look Up; The Alley of Lost Souls; dunes; CODA; Belfast; West Side Story; Licorice Pizza; king richard and The Power of the Dog.

If you are a fan of cinema, you have probably already seen all these works and you already have your favorite to become the best of the night. But also, here at DUPLOS we bring you the last 10 films that have won Best Picture at the Oscar awards.

Oscar Awards: Best Film

Film starring Jean Dujardin and Bérénice Bejo. The story is set in Hollywood between 1927 and 1932, when the cinema went from silent to sound. This film not only won Best Picture, but also won the Best Actor and Best Director categories.

“Argo” is a drama and suspense film. Its plot focuses on a group of Iranians attacking the US embassy in Tehran, capturing 66 hostages. After the complex situation, the government calls specialist Tony Mendez, played by Ben Affleck, who makes a plan to get the group out of the country.

In addition to winning Best Picture, it also won the Best Adapted Screenplay award.

2014 – “12 Years a Slave”

This film tells the story of an African American born free in New York, however, he is later kidnapped in Washington DC and in 1841 sold as a slave, being later freed after working on plantations in Louisiana for 12 years.

In the cast we can find Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Fassbender, Benedict Cumberbatch and Lupita Nyong’o. In addition, the Best Film award also won the Best Supporting Actress award.

This film was directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu and starred by Michael Keaton and Emma Stone. The story is based on Riggan Thomson, a fading Hollywood actor famous for playing the superhero Birdman.

This film won in the categories of Best Cinematography, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

The film tells the story of a group of journalists from the investigative area of ​​The Boston Globe newspaper, who unmasked a sexual abuse scandal committed by priests from a church in Massachusetts. The cast includes Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton and Rachel McAdams, among others. Also, for Best Picture, it won Best Original Screenplay.

The film focuses on the story of Chiron, a young African American who goes through three segments, childhood, adolescence and maturity. The protagonist lives in a troubled neighborhood in Miami and shows the difficulties the young man has in relating to his surroundings, in addition to dealing with his emotions and his homosexuality.

The film won awards for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor.

2018 – “The Shape of Water”

The film was directed by Guillermo del Toro, who won the Oscar for Best Director, as well as Best Soundtrack. The story focuses on Elisa Esposito, a mute woman who communicates through sign language. The young woman works as a cleaner in a secret government laboratory during the Cold War. The place receives a mysterious creature that was captured in a river, so she begins to visit him in secret, forming a close bond.

Directed by Peter Farrelly. Based on real events, it tells the story of the journey made by the Afro-American jazz and classical pianist, Don Shirley, together with Tony Vallelonga, an actor who was his driver and bodyguard. The film also won the Best Supporting Actor category.

It was a success, the Korean film took four Oscars, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Foreign Film and Best Original Screenplay. It was directed by Bong Joon-ho and tells the story of a poor family who is jobless. However, later, the eldest son begins to give private lessons in a wealthy sector of the city, so they soon begin to realize the totally different worlds in which they live, generating terrible consequences.

Fern, a woman who has lost everything decides to embark on a journey to the West as a nomad in a caravan. From that sidewalk, the protagonist sees how her life and her city are devastated after economic losses, while she prefers to stay in her conventional society.

The film was directed by Chloé Zhao, who won the Best Director statuette, making her the first Asian filmmaker to receive this recognition.

