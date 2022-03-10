The Kardashians. When does Kim Kardashian’s new reality show premiere?

Digital Millennium and AP

New York / 08.02.2022 09:36:43





In the middle of the discussion that leads kim kardashian with kanye-west In social networks after her divorce, she and her sisters have announced their new ptelevision project that will bring to the small screen his controversial lives. The kardashian promise an all-access pass to their most intimate passages when they release their reality series.

After 20 seasons in AND! with the program that made them famous, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, His millions of followers have been waiting for a date for the reality show announced shortly after they ended their relationship with the American television network.

To say for an advance of The Kardashians, Kylie, Kim, Kourtney, Kris, Khloé and Kendall youthey will shatter the glamor as the original series produced by Hulu promises: “All the walls will come down.”

Their previous reality show was based on family togetherness until the K women (and the many men and boys in their lives) reached the peak of success, especially Kylie Jennerwho went from being one of the youngest billionaires to being accused of Forbes to inflate the value of your cosmetics business.

A synopsis for the new reality does not leave aside these everyday elements. The latest version, they promise, “will reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of managing businesses of thousands of millions of dollars until hilarious joys of playtime and dropping the kids off at school”.

When and where to see the premiere of ‘The Kardashian’?

The program will reach the platform of Hulu the next April 14th. But the binges will have to wait. The episodes will be released one by one, on Thursdays. It is worth mentioning that there is still no official release date for Latin America.

​

​amt