The Kardashians: the new family reality show comes to streaming

After 20 seasons on the air, Keeping Up with the Karadashians said goodbye in 2021, but the drama in the dynasty kardashian It is not over. Over the last few months, we have seen the family go through several scandals, from the political career of Caitlyn Jenner (mother of Kylie and Kendall, and ex-wife of Kris) for the governorship of the State of California, until the most recent and most scandalous of all: the separation of kim kardashian and kanye-westwith all his subsequent controversies (including his courtship with Peter Davidson).

While many believed it was a shame not to see this story documented on reality TV, Hulu and Disney had a surprise. the kardashians is the new series of the family, which has been shooting in secret and will arrive on April 14. The interesting thing is that Disney and Hulu anticipated its launch with the promise of making the royal family of television even richer, and with a “premium” television standard.

