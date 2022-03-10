The Kardashians: the new family reality show comes to streaming

After 20 seasons on the air, Keeping Up with the Karadashians said goodbye in 2021, but the drama in the dynasty kardashian It is not over. Over the last few months, we have seen the family go through several scandals, from the political career of Caitlyn Jenner (mother of Kylie and Kendall, and ex-wife of Kris) for the governorship of the State of California, until the most recent and most scandalous of all: the separation of kim kardashian and kanye-westwith all his subsequent controversies (including his courtship with Peter Davidson).

While many believed it was a shame not to see this story documented on reality TV, Hulu and Disney had a surprise. the kardashians is the new series of the family, which has been shooting in secret and will arrive on April 14. The interesting thing is that Disney and Hulu anticipated its launch with the promise of making the royal family of television even richer, and with a “premium” television standard.

Pete Davidson, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, the stars of the love scandal that shook the entertainment world

What we didn’t know until now is what exactly the Kardashians would look like on Hulu. The agreement reached, according to Variety, commits Hulu to release two seasons, 40 episodes in total, with a series premium version of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The family also has an option for future projects within the Disney umbrella.

the kardashians will go through the most sensational moments of her real life, including the second pregnancy of Kyliethe marriage of Kourtney with Travis Barker and the public divorce of Kim with Kanye Westand the rivalries between him and his new boyfriend, Peter Davidson.

However, European and Latin American audiences do not have Hulu, since the streamer exists exclusively in the United States. But fortunately, Disney confirmed with a trailer that the long-awaited reality show will premiere in Latin America through Star Plus April 14th. In Spain, the series will be found in Disney Plus.

romance of kim kardashian with Peter Davidson will have a great focus on the new program. Although the story will be part of the series, Kim Karadashian confirmed that Pete, for his part, will not appear on the show (at least not yet).

In an Us Weekly interview, kim, discussed the idea of ​​Davidson appearing in his family’s next series on Hulu. “I have not filmed with [Pete]” he said. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to back off. I think he could film something really exciting that’s coming up, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Interestingly, when the Kardashian-Jenner family returns to television on April 14, the public will be able to discover all the details behind the divorce of Kim and Ye, and his new romance; from how the couple met, to who approached whom and who acted first. Kim further said, “I’m completely open to talking about it, and I’m definitely willing to explain it.” In addition, we assume that the rivalry that formed between Kanye and “Skete” will be explored, as well as all the outstanding episodes of the beef such as the birthday celebration of her daughter Chicago.

Kim and Pete’s first kiss, during their appearance on SNL

We know that Kim hosted Saturday night Live in early October, and in one of his routines, he kissed Peter Davidson, recurring cast member of the show. The two were first photographed together in Los Angeles later that month. Kim then traveled to New York in early November to spend more time with Pete, who even took her to her Staten Island home during the trip. They haven’t kept their romance a secret since then, but Kim has yet to make her relationship with the comedian official on social media.

