The Italian National Team will have a new sports firm from 2023

“Delighted that one of the most successful national teams joins our portfolio”, said the director of the new brand that will dress the European champion

The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced this Wednesday a “long-term” sponsorship agreement with the German brand Adidas so, in this way, at the end of the season his union with Cougara German brand with which they had an uninterrupted contractual relationship since 2003.

As of 2023, Adidas will be the brand in charge of providing sports equipment to the Italian national teams male and female, as well as youth, futsal, beach soccer and e-sports.

“The announcement of the partnership is a source of pride for the FIGC. The passion and enthusiasm we have found in Adidas they are the same ones that the Italian Federation deepens every day in the promotion of all Italian national teams and Italian football, at all levels,” FIGC President Gabriele Gravina said in a statement.

For his part, the Danish Kasper Rorsted, executive director of Adidasassured to feel “proud” by the agreement and “delighted that one of the most successful national teams joins our portfolio”.

Coat of Arms of the Italian Soccer Team Getty Images

MANCINI ON MACEDONIA: “IT WILL BE THE MOST DIFFICULT”

The Italian Robert Manciniselector of Italyensured that the first game of the playoffs of the Qatar World Cup 2022 versus North Macedonia “It will be the most difficult”, although he said he was “calm” and “optimistic” in order to qualify for the world championship that they did not achieve in 2018.

“The boys continue playing with their clubs, we have complicated the situation a bit, but we have the qualities to get ahead,” the coach told the local media at the presentation of the new stadium project for Fiorentina, in Florence (Italy). ).

The ‘Azzurri’ will play the classification at Qatar World Cup 2022 against North Macedonia on March 24first, and if they win, against the winner of the tie between Portugal and Turkeyfive days later.

“The first match will be the most difficult. Palermo (Italy) -venue of the match against North Macedonia– Knows how to support and motivate the team. I trust the boys, I am quite calm and I am optimistic, although I know that it will be 10 very difficult days”, he valued Mancini.

“We would all have done without this with pleasure, but sometimes in football you don’t get what you want immediately. I know that not all the players can be 100%, I will evaluate the week before the match, but more or less the group It will be the same as last time,” he added.

Mancini and Balotelli at a press conference in Italy Getty Images

The coach was asked about the presence of the Italian mario balotelli on the list, but gave no clues and responded with a terse “I don’t know.” The striker already received the call from Mancini for the previous match window FIFAafter more than three years without wearing the national team shirt, and wants to enter the list for the World Cup 2022.