The great surprise that Club América prepares in its attack for the National Classic against Chivas

After what happened in Queretaroamong fans of Roosters and Atlasfootball activity will resume and the Matchday 10 of Liga MX will be played with some changes and modifications. For said date of Closing Tournament 2022one of the most attractive parties is the National Classican extremely important duel that will be played by the Guadalajara Sports Club before the Águilas del América, at the Akron Stadium.

America’s news

So far, the set of Coapa remains in last place General Table, product of three tied games, five lost and one won.

The objective

For this reason, the squad that for now directs Ferdinand Ortizmust jump onto the field of play with the intention of taking possession of the three points in dispute and begin to climb positions in the general list of the contest, so that he leaves the bottom of it.

The changes

It is important to remember that after the arrival of the ‘Tano’ Ortizthe scheme of the club changed completely, since the azulcrema squad left behind that game system 4-2-3-1 used by the former Argentine coach Santiago Solari and changed to a 4-4-2.

The surprise

According to our collaborator Jonathan Penaan option to cover the attacking zone of the first team, can be Federico Vinas and Roger Martinez.