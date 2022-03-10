The great projects of millionaire teams that failed in Europe

The soccer world does not leave its astonishment. The news shocked the environment. The Paris Saint-Germain mega-table with Messi, Mbappé and Neymar crashed head-on in the UEFA Champions League, making it clear that all that glitters is not gold.

But Real Madrid postponed his dream. PSG will have to keep waiting. Once again, a mega team project collapses on the pitch.

He wasn’t the only one. In recent times there are many cases of teams that could not win the Champions League by force of wallet.

The Galactics of Madrid

Who does not remember the Madrid of the Galactics? Impossible to forget that team that brought together Luis Figo, Zidane, Ronaldo, David Beckham, Raúl, Guti, Roberto Carlos, Claude Makélélé, Iker Casillas and Fernando Hierro among others.

Season after season the meringues set off a bomb in the transfer market. The truth is that they only won the Champions League in the 2001/2002 season when they signed Zinedine Zidane.

From then on all the galactic signings did not achieve the objective. In 2002/2003 the Brazilian megastar Ronaldo Nazario arrived. The team was eliminated in the semifinals of the Champions League by Juventus.

In 2003/2004 the world was moved by the landing of David Beckham in the media, but they only won the Spanish Super Cup.

The following year it was the turn of Englishman Michael Owen who arrived after having won the Ballon d’Or. But Real did not win anything.

In 2005/2006, the Uruguayans Pablo García and Diogo joined the merengue galaxy along with Robinho, Julio Baptista, Sergio Ramos and Cicinho. But they couldn’t win either.

Another attempt from Madrid

In the 2009/2010 season, Real Madrid once again shook up the market by investing 258.5 million euros in the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaká, Benzema, Xabi Alonso, Albiol, Negredo, Granero and Arbeloa. But they returned to withdraw empty-handed and with a historic slap that left an open wound in the history of Madrid as the elimination of the Copa del Rey at the hands of Alcorcón. In the Champions League, Real Madrid was eliminated in the round of 16 by Lyon.

Cristiano’s Juve

In 2018 Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo to win the UEFA Champions League. The Portuguese came preceded by great antecedents in Real Madrid, reason why he invested a millionaire sum in the signing of him.

But Ronaldo left the Vecchia Signora without glory. The Turin cast participated three times in the Champions League and could not jump the barrier of the quarterfinals: 2018/2019 eliminated by Ajax, 2019/2020 Olympique de Lyon left it out and in 2020/2021 the executioner was Porto.

Abramovich’s Chelsea

Another millionaire megaproject. Russian tycoon Román Abramovich took over the English club in 2003. For a decade he invested millions of euros in pursuit of the dream of winning the Champions League. When he least expected it, in the 2011/2012 season, the team won the coveted tournament.

Looking ahead to the 2020/2021 Champions League, the Russian invested almost 250 million in the English club in hiring Havertz, Werner, Chilwell, Ziyech, Mendy and Thiago Silva and was able to win the tournament.

City can’t either.

Manchester City is another of the teams that invested a lot of money in hiring players to win the famous orejona in Europe. For this, he bet on the successful Catalan coach Pep Guardiola, a man full of stars in Barcelona. Along with Pep came Sané, Gabriel Jesús, Stones, Gundogan, Nolito and Claudio Bravo in an investment of 215 million.

But the Champions League is denied to City who had to settle for winning the Premier.

PSG’s curse

In 2017 the world talked about Paris Saint-Germain. The French team paid a historic figure of 222 million for the signing of Brazilian Neymar who became a teammate of the Uruguayan Edinson Cavani. That same year another French soccer megastar arrived: striker Kylian Mbappé. His attempt to win the Champions League failed. The Qatari Nasser Al-Khelaifi did not stop in his attempt and redoubled the bet by incorporating the Argentine Lionel Messi last year. The world spoke of the offensive trident of the team made up of Neymar, Messi and Mbappé. But the Ferrari crashed again. In this edition of the Champions League, PSG won the series and was on its way to moving forward with its dream. But in the blink of an eye, Real Madrid turned the result around and left him empty-handed again.