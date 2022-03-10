The free film cycle returns to the CCU

It will take place every Friday at 7 pm in the Salón Azul (first floor, Córdoba 794). In the month of March, the theme of the cycle will be the best Jokers in cinema, which include films starring Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Joaquín Phoenix. Free and free entry.

The first film to be screened this Friday the 11th at 7 pm will be “Batman” by Tim Burton (1989) where the role of The Joker is played by the great Jack Nicholson.

The Joker is one of the most renowned and popular villains in the history of DC Comics and cinema. He was brought to life in 1989 by Jack Nicholson, a well-known actor whose smile was closely related to the character. The actor achieved a sinister, violent and temperamental Joker, but with the humorous touch of the Joker.

After many years, in 2008, Heath Ledger arrived and the entire Hollywood industry wondered if he could match Nicholson. His interpretation for some not only matched it but far surpassed it, with a more perverse and violent Joker. Unfortunately, Ledger could not see what was sown by this character, since he died months before its premiere. He was awarded the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, a posthumous award.

Already in 2019, the renowned actor Joaquín Phoenix joined the even more difficult task of bringing the Joker to life in the film that would tell the origin of said character. Quite a challenge that earned him the Oscar for Best Leading Actor.

Undoubtedly, the character of The Joker is one of the best in the history of cinema, that is why in this month of March the CCU invites you to see the three characterizations, so that the viewer can draw their own conclusions. Each month the cycle will have a theme of “the best of cinema”, then films of the best villains, best love stories, best animated films, best stories based on real events and so on will be screened until the end of the year. A cycle that has been uninterrupted for more than 10 years and whose essence is to be free and free for the entire community.

March Schedule: Best Movie Jokers