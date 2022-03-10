The first trailer for the film was released where Nicolas Cage plays himself

Nicolas Cagerenowned actor Hollywood, assured in an interview for Entertainment Weekly that he never plans to retire from the cinema after several rumors about his curious performance of himself in “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent Lionsgate”, which just released its first trailer just a few hours ago.

“No, no and no. No, no. That can’t happen. Doing what I do in the movies has been like a guardian angel for me, and I need it […] I am healthier when I work, I need a positive place to express my life, and the cinema has given me that. So I’m never going to retire. Where are we now, 117 movies?said the remembered actor, one of the most recognized in the the 90’s.

Nicolas Cage Interpreting Nicolas Cage is the surreal and metafilmic premise of “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”, one of the next films that the producer has prepared Lionsgate.

cage spoke some time ago about his role as himself in the film, although he stated that: “I’m never going to see that movie. I’ve been told that it’s good and that the public that has seen it has loved it. But it’s a very fat smoke for me to go to the cinema and see myself playing a highly neurotic and anxious version of myself. “.

The winner of Oscar award to the best actor for “Leaving Las Vegas” (1995) He was one of the biggest stars Hollywood in the nineties and in the first decade of the twentieth century.

But in recent years, cage He has shot a multitude of low-budget films, modest bills and, often, clumsy results, something that, paradoxically, has led him to become a cult figure and much claimed, especially on social networks.

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” takes advantage of and recycles that context to situate cage laughing at himself in a movie in which he comes face to face with the Chilean Peter Pascal.





Lionsgate showed the trailer for this comedy that navigates between absurd humor, metafilmic reflection and satire of Hollywood, and whose first preview was received with great applause and laughter from those attending CinemaCon.

Tom Gormican (“That Awkward Moment”, 2014) has directed this film which, in addition to Cage and Pascalalso has in its distribution with Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish and the spanish Paco Leon.