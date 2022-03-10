The first original series in Peacock, WWE Evil, is announced

The Peacock video platform has just announced its first original series with the WWE Studios label. Under the direction of John Cena, this documentary series will begin to air exclusively from next Thursday, March 24 and will be called “WWE Evil”.

Peacock, the platform that owns the rights to WWE for its broadcast in the United States, has decided to expand its content and bet on a documentary series divided into eight episodes about the leading company in sports entertainment. “WWE Evil” will be hosted by 16-time world champion John Cena and will be the first series produced under the WWE Studios label. Each episode will be one hour long and will reveal some of the behind-the-scenes details that have ended up impacting the behavior of WWE’s most controversial superstars.

With the launch of this series, WWE fans will be able to witness what is hidden in the minds of the company’s most “diabolical” antagonists. From this premise, viewers will learn the psychology that drives WWE’s fiercest villains and new details will be exposed about the characters that have defined an entire generation of “bad guys” in pop culture during the last decades.

In addition to the report on WWE.com, the official WWE account on the Twitter platform has shared the announcement where you can see a preview of the series. Some of the superstars that have aroused the biggest boos appear in it, they are the cases of The Miz, Randy Orton or Stephanie McMahon. Under the motto “who is more interesting, the good guys or the bad guys?” WWE Evil will psychoanalyze the most prominent villains in the company’s historyanalyzing their origins, their main rivalries and the moments that have come to define their careers.

WWE and Peacock have revealed the list of episodes and the superstar on which it will focus:

Episode 1 – “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan: Hulk Hogan betrays the Hulkamania to become the personification of evil.

Hulk Hogan betrays the Hulkamania to become the personification of evil. Episode 2 – The Miz: of star of reality show WWE Superstar Mike Mizanin took his fame to new heights with his diabolical alter-ego, The Miz.

of star of reality show WWE Superstar Mike Mizanin took his fame to new heights with his diabolical alter-ego, The Miz. Episode 3 – Sasha Banks: There is a villain within us and Sasha Banks unleashed hers to become “The Boss”.

There is a villain within us and Sasha Banks unleashed hers to become “The Boss”. Episode 4 – Brothers of Destruction: Brothers and bitter enemies. Kane and The Undertaker teamed up to become the most diabolical couple in WWE.

Brothers and bitter enemies. Kane and The Undertaker teamed up to become the most diabolical couple in WWE. Episode 5 – Randy Orton: Randy Orton’s evil conversion to the “Killer of Legends” unleashed the demons that haunt him.

Randy Orton’s evil conversion to the “Killer of Legends” unleashed the demons that haunt him. Episode 6 – Stephanie McMahon: He stepped out of his father’s shadow to forge a legacy of power and corruption in WWE.

He stepped out of his father’s shadow to forge a legacy of power and corruption in WWE. Episode 7 – Ric Flair: Witness the “Dirtiest Player in the Game” become one of WWE’s greatest villains.

Witness the “Dirtiest Player in the Game” become one of WWE’s greatest villains. Episode 8 – Roman Reigns: From hated good boy to loved bad boy. Roman Reigns finds himself embracing the dark side of him.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.