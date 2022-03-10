The first images of Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon Bonaparte leaked

Ridley Scott started rolling Bonapartean ambitious biopic on the figure of one of the most distinguished statesmen and military men in contemporary French history. Joaquin Phoenix takes on the role of Napoleon on a set that turned Greenwich in East London into the Paris of the early 19th century. An epic production that will premiere on the platform AppleTV+.

The winner of the Oscar for best actor for joker He appears dressed in the characteristic costume of the military architect of the brumaire coup d’état of ’18 and who proclaimed himself Emperor of the French on May 18, 1804. The feature film, whose script is in charge of David Scarpa (The last fortress, all the money in the world), will narrate the rise to power of the statesman through his ambivalent and volatile sentimental relationship with Josefina de Beauharnais (Vanessa Kirby).

Despite being an ambitious period production, given that its distribution is carried out by AppleTV+, it is not expected to be enjoyed commercially in movie theaters. initially titled kit bagthe film was to be Scott’s next film project with 20th Century Studios after the last duel. However, production eventually passed into the hands of Apple Studios.

Along with Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby, which replaced Jodie Comer after the actress had to leave the project due to scheduling problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, The French actor will play Tahar Rahim as Paul Barras, French revolutionary and main political leader of the Directory between 1795 and 1799, who was one of those who helped to form the marriage between Napoleon and Josephine.

Joaquin Phoenix bets on terror in the new Ari Aster

After the success of hereditary and midsummer, Ari Aster already has a new project. The director is preparing Disappointment Blvdhorror comedy that will feature Joaquin Phoenix as the lead and Meryl Streep in the co-star. Although little is known about the plot, the information that circulates through specialized film sites suggests that the director will tell the story of a man who maintains “a strained relationship” with his mother and that it will be a “very intimate” story about the life of “one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time.”

Aster debuted in 2018 with hereditaryhorror film led by Toni Collette that was a critical success and which grossed $80.2 million worldwide. In 2019 she released midsummerwhich starred Florence Pugh as the lead and made 47.9 million at the worldwide box office.