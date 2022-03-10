the first benchmarks of the M1 Ultra overtake the most powerful Mac Pro

We will not see the arrival of the new Mac Studio in stores for a few days, but there are already those who have managed to filter the apparent benchmarks of your M1 Ultra chip and post them on Geekbench. The results are very close to what Apple promised: its performance surpasses even the most powerful Mac Pro.

A Mac “semi-pro” that sweeps the Mac Pro with an Intel chip

The Geekbench scores that the M1 Ultra chip achieves and that already reflect its website are 1,793 points in the tests single core and 24,055 in tests multi core. They are, respectively, 56% and 21% faster results than the results of a Mac Pro with a 28-core Intel Xeon W chip.

Although it should always be pointed out: this does not mean that we will see this performance increase in everything we do. There will be some actions in which we will notice it more, but if, for example, we use an M1 Ultra for basic uses such as browsing the internet, we should not notice anything compared to what the M1 chip already gives us.

We should start having more developed reviews and more complex tests as soon as the press has gotten their hands on Mac Studio. And that should be before its release on March 18, so the wait will not be very long.

At the moment the first signs are good, because the reservations of the M1 ultra model already take between 6-7 weeks to be shipped in the United States. In Spain shipments are somewhat closer as I write these lines: from April 7 to 19.