The film that reunites Pedro Pascal with Nicolas Cage

The film will be released in theaters on April 28.

Lionsgate revealed the first trailer for the weight of talent (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent), the film that brings together Pedro Pascal and Nicolas Cage.

The tape will play with the image of the American cult actor. The artist, known for action movies like with Air or The rockbut which has entered a sort of decadence.

The film includes the Chilean Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Neil Patrick Harris (Today I met your mother).

What is the Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal movie about?

Nicholas Cage will play himself, like a veteran actor in crisis. He is in creatively dissatisfied and facing the financial ruin. Also, he has a strained relationship with his teenage daughter.

Despite this, he still dreams of being summoned by Quentin Tarantino for his next film.

As a solution to his debts, Nicolas Cage accepts the offer of one million dollars from a super fan of yours. It is about a Mexican billionaire played by Pedro Pascal.

The story takes an unexpected turn when the actor is recruited by a CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to investigate his friend.

“The Weight of Talent” is directed by Tom Gormican (ghosted). Its premiere is scheduled for next april 28 in all movie theaters in the country.