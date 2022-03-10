The extravagant taste shared by Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

Despite their rivalry, rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are fans of collecting high-end supercars, and they don’t miss the opportunity to show off their luxurious cars on Instagram. What is not coincidental is that they share the same exclusive brand. Look at the photos!

Without turning around, Lamborghini Fan It is the brand that both artists own. The simple difference is that it changes color, Nicki piloted it in pink and Cardi B bought it in blue. This great car has a value of approximately 400,000 dollars and has a 740-horsepower V12 engine; it achieves 0 to 60 mph in 3.0 seconds and has a top speed of 217 mph.

Now, there is a fact of color and it is that Cardi-B doesn’t know how to drive. He just loves collecting cars and showing them off on his social media. In his garage he has a large number of cars such as: a Bentley Bentayga Orange, Rolls-Royce Wraith, Mercedes-Benz G-Class and even a McLaren Orange.

Cardi B with her husband Offset with their Lamborghini.

The ‘Lambo’ is a two-seater, two-door scissors car with a rear mid-engine and four-wheel drive. It is produced by Lamborghini and a subsidiary of Volkswagen.

On the other hand, Nicky also has a Ferrari 458 pink, the singer’s favorite color. It is her corporate color that she acquired from her Pink Friday album. We continue with the list of cars and we find a Rolls Royce Cullinan to this car he added a refrigerator with champagne and stars on the roof. then a Mercedes-Benz SLS-AMG and a Mercedes-Maybach.

Nicki poses next to her Lamborghini.

At first we mentioned a rivalry between the artists, but What happened between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B? According to some portals and nearby sources, Cardi B, who wore a long red Dolce & Gabbana dress, attacked Minaj when she was talking with the guests of the party in New York. They also stated that at a certain point, the singer threw a shoe at the rapper but failed in her attempt to attack her.