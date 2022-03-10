The Earth will run out of oxygen: when, date

Halftime

Over time, planet Earth has faced various climate-related problems, such as natural disastersIn addition, of course, climate change. All this of course has an impact in the planet’s atmosphere.

It is because of that scientists and researchers have started to analyze the different risks the planet runs For example, a team from Nature Geoscience talked about a “new end of the world”: when would the oxygen run out on Earth, a situation that would definitely end with humanity instantly.

When will the oxygen run out on Earth?

the scientific magazine published a study revealing the time remaining for the end the Oxigen of the terrestrial planet. According to estimates made by the group of scientistsoxygen on our planet is expected to last only a few a billion years more.

Why would oxygen run out on Earth?

As with any star, as the sun ages will also stay no hydrogen fuel in its core.

It will have to get hotter there. fuse helium. For that reason, the extra energy generated by the Sun, and that will fall back to earthwill cause our planet to heat up and their oceans dry upthe large producers of oxygen.

