The days of October that never existed in the Gregorian calendar – People – Culture

In 1582, the days between October 5 and 14 did not exist, at least on paper. For those who lived in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal, the month only had 21 days.

The calendar used until then in the Catholic world was the Julian, created by Julius Caesar 46 years before Jesus Christ.

What caused these 10 days to never exist was that Pope Gregory XIII -where the name of the Gregorian calendar comes from- saw the celebration of Easter affected by the inaccuracy of the Julian calendar, so he decided to reorganize it.

What the Julian calendar proposed was that the year had a duration of 365 days and 6 hours. However, in reality the duration was 5 hours, 48 ​​minutes and 45 seconds, which implied a lag of almost 11 minutes per year, which when added to the years that the calendar had governed, accumulated almost 10 days.

Although since the fourth century the inaccuracy of the Julian calendar was already suspected, added to the fact that in the thirteenth century astronomers of King Alfonso ‘the Wise’ of Castile collected a calculation of the lag, It was not until it affected the liturgical dates that the church took action and organized, together with astronomers and scholars of the time, a new proposal that we know today as the Gregorian calendar.

This change created confusing situations. For example, people who died on October 5 and were buried the next day had, at least on paper, a ten-day wait to be buried, as was the case of Saint Teresa of Jesus, the founding nun of the Order. of the Discalced Carmelites.

On the other hand, paperwork and invitations with countries that had not adapted this new calendar always had to indicate which calendar the date referred to.

Although at that time not many countries immediately joined the reorganization of the calendar, it is currently the most widely used in the world.

