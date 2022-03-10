The creators of “Game of Thrones” and Hugh Jackman will adapt “The Overstory” | Culture and entertainment | America Edition

David Benioff and DB Weiss, the creators of the series “Game of Thrones” (2011-2019), will join forces with Hugh Jackman to bring to Netflix an adaptation of the novel “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, US media reported Thursday as Variety.

Jackman, Benioff and Weiss will executive produce this small-screen project based on the 2019 Pulitzer Prize-winning book for fiction.

According to the website of Richard Powers, who will be involved in the series as an executive producer, “The Overstory” is about “a world next to ours that is vast, slow, interconnected, ingenious, magnificently inventive and almost invisible to us.”

For Jackman, this project will be an interesting novelty since, although he is not a production novice (“X-Men Origins: Wolverine”, 2009), he has not been as interested in what happens behind the cameras as other colleagues actors who have dedicated themselves fully to production in recent years.

The script for the pilot episode will be written by Richard Robbins, who has worked on television on series such as “12 Monkeys” (2015-2018) or “Good Girls Revolt” (2015-2016).

“The Overstory” joins the two other projects Benioff and Weiss have announced so far as part of their big deal with Netflix: the sci-fi story “Three-Body Problem,” and the comedy-drama combo ” The Chair” with Sandra Oh as the lead and Amanda Peet (Benioff’s wife) as the creator.

The heads of “Game of Thrones” signed a global agreement with the digital giant in August 2019 that The Hollywood Reporter estimated at 250 million dollars for 5 years.

Benioff and Weiss made television history with “Game of Thrones,” HBO’s epic fantasy series that bowed out in 2019 as a colossal global phenomenon.

“Game of Thrones” is the most recognized series in the Emmys with 59 awards.