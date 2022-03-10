The crazy TikTok theory that went viral: Kylie Jenner died in 2013 and was supplanted | entertainment pop culture
That is why some fans were not fooled and showed the radical changes in the physique or attitudes of their favorite celebrities.
This is how some followers of Kylie Jenner have their doubts about the veracity regarding the identity of the ‘socialite’.
The TikTok theory about the death of Kylie Jenner and subsequent impersonation
The story dates back to 2012, when Kylie’s fame surpassed that of her sisters, including Kim Kardashian.
However, the “socialite” disappeared from the cameras in 2013 to return a year later greatly changed.
At that point in the story, many began to speculate that Jenner’s absence was due to her surgeries, as her lips looked fuller, her cheeks sharper, and she showed other cosmetic changes to her body.
He also boasted of tattoos that he did not have on his skin before, but at that time he was only 15 years old and people believed that they were too many modifications for his young age.
Another proof they gave is the change in Kylie’s voice in just one year, because they compared the interviews she gave in 2013 and 2014.
Finally, there were those who pointed out that, in order not to stop Kylie Jenner’s professional growth, her family hired a double.
The theory of the alleged death of Kylie Jenner set the Internet on fire, as well as the reactions
For many skeptics, the theory that circulates around the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan sounds crazy, however, there are those who give him the benefit of the doubt due to the impressive physical change of the celebrity over the years.
Others ventured to say that the theory of Kylie Jenner supplanted by a double is more credible, since there is evidence unlike the rumor of Avril Lavigne (whom they also point out as having died at the beginning of her career and then being replaced by someone identical to her).
This user took advantage of the fact that the theory went viral to mock (with a very black humor) about the “artificiality” of Kylie Jenner:
And finally, this Internet user indicated that all generations grow up with the theory that a famous person supposedly died and was replaced by an identical double: the baby boomers experienced it with Paul McCartney, the millennials with Avril Lavigne and now the centennials with Kylie Jenner.