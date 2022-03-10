The crazy theory that ensures that Anne Hathaway is married to the reincarnation of William Shakespeare

When we say that you can find everything on the Internet, it means that you can really find anything you can imagine. It is also the case of conspiracy theories, like the one we are going to break down for you today.

This theory has as protagonists the actress Anne Hathaway and her husband, the producer Adam Shulman. Well, already a third party, William Shakespeare himself.

Before proceeding to tell you about it, we give you a bit of context about the love story of Anne and Adam. Both met at an event in 2008 and say it was a kind of crush. They were finally married in 2012 in a dream wedding in which the actress from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ She wore a flowing wedding dress designed by Valentino Garavani, with a crystal ribbon that crowned her head, inspired by the 1920s. Together they have had two children, Jonathan and Jack, the latter being born in 2019.

Well, there are those who say that this idyll did not begin in 2008, but a few centuries before, specifically at the time in which William Shakespeare lived. The wild theory suggests that Adam Shulman is the reincarnation of Shakespeareand that Anne is also the reincarnation of the writer’s wife.

What is this theory based on?

Yes, we know it sounds crazy, but proponents of this theory claim to have evidence to support it: First, many see a somewhat uncanny physical resemblance between Adam and Shakespeare.

Also, here’s the kicker, William Shakespeare’s wife had the same name as Hollywood star Anne Hathaway. But the thing does not stop there, because one of the best-known verses that the legendary writer dedicated to his wife is this: “Life is too short to love you in one life, I promise to look for you in the other”.

Has Shakespeare kept his promise and returned to fall in love with his wife again?

