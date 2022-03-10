The cars that Mark Wahlberg could buy with his fortune

The American actor, Mark Wahlberg is known for the success of his movies. The last one he shot was “Uncharted”, in February. Find out how much the cars that the protagonist of “Transformers” can have in his garage cost.

March 10, 2022 12:00 p.m.

Although the film did not have the success that was expected, the profits were good for the protagonists. According to Forbes magazine, the American actor has accumulated a fortune of 58 million dollars. It is enough money to buy cars like: ferrari monza, McLaren Sennaa Bugatti Chironamong others… With that money, what collection of luxury cars would you buy?

1) Ferrari Monza

Ferrari Monza. Its price exceeds 2 million euros

ferrari monzathis two-seater is powered by a powerful 12 cylinder enginewhich develops 810 horsepower at about 5,000 revolutions per minute. The acceleration that this car has is very powerful, from 0 to 100 kilometers in just 2.9 secondsyes Although the company’s prancing horse did not describe its maximum speed, if it is known that exceeds 300 kilometers per hour.

2) Bugatti Chiron

Bugatti Chiron, one of the most exclusive cars in the world

The latest model of the Italian firm is a supercar whichever way you look at it… True to its Bugatti style, it put a 16 W-shaped cylinders. The most amazing thing about this model is its maximum speed, it reaches one 420 kilometers per hour and its acceleration from 0 to 100 is 2.4second and is positioned as one of the fastest cars in the world.

3) McLaren Senna

The name refers to the pilot of F1 Ayrton Senna. With that name, without a doubt, it is a car that stands out for its speed, sportsmanship and speed. It is equipped with a motor 4-liter twin-turbocharged V8which develops 880 horsepower. The maximum speed described by the English manufacturer is 208 kilometers per hour. Will it be the real one?

These cars would undoubtedly be in everyone’s garage, but not everyone comes with the money to buy them. Unless you have the Wahlberg fortune. The Monza model of the manufacturer Ferrari costs €1.6 millionon the Bugatti side, is available from €2.4 million and the McLaren 900 thousand euros. What are you waiting to go buy them?