A new elimination of the paris st germain in the Champions League, because after having a two-goal advantage on the aggregate scoreboard, the team from Mauricio Pochettino It deflated at the Bernabéu and caused the awakening of Real Madrid.

A Karim Benzema unstoppable he endorsed a triplet to Gianluigi Donnarumma in just 17 minutes of the second half and perplexed the trident made up of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr.who could not avoid the somersault and the tragic outcome for their aspirations.

How could it be otherwise, the somersault generated all kinds of memes on social networks and Mexico did not wait long with its comparisons, since from Blue Cross until the Pueblaseveral clubs of the MX League were present in the conversation.

The Blue Cross was the great protagonist of the ridicule for his comparison with the new comeback to paris st germainsince despite having conquered his ninth star in May 2021, the nickname of suffering comebacks has resurfaced after his last commitments of the year against Monterey, Necaxa and Santos Laguna.

On the other hand, the PSG was again eliminated in the Champions League and again for a comeback in the second leg, since in the past the historic somersault of the Barcelona in 2017, when he let go of a four-goal lead in the first leg.

Added to this elimination is another tragic one in the round of 16 of the 2018-2019 season, when the Man Utd turned around a 2-0 win in the first leg, and finally this new loss against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, after dominating three quarters of the tie.

The best memes that PSG’s defeat against Real Madrid left in Mexico (Photo: Twitter/@futaztecapostin)

Due to the historic historic night that had Karim Benzemawith three goals in 17 minutes and beating Raul Gonzalez As the club’s second highest scorer in the history of the Champions League, the reactions around his figure were immediate.

Who appeared surprisingly among the memes in Mexico was Chicharitowho was in the merengue team during the 2014-2015 season and that he was remembered for having alternated at the front of the team with Benzema.

How could it be otherwise, Mexican fans compared the greatness of the Real Madrid with which I should have the America; However, due to the bad moment of the Eagles, they criticized him for the way in which the shirt of an important club in his region should be worn.

With this victory, the Real Madrid qualified for the quarterfinals of the UEFA champions league and left Paris Saint Germain again without the possibility of reaching his first Big-eareda trophy that has openly become the great obsession of managers.

On the other hand, Leo Messi was eliminated again for the second time in a row in the round of 16, since last season, the same PSG He was the one who endorsed a 4-1 win against FC Barcelona in the first leg that they could not overcome.

The one who could not bear tonight’s lost commitment was the president of the Paris, Nasser Al-Khelafiwho would have entered the lobby of the referees’ locker room to claim their decisions, especially the alleged lack of Karim Benzema in the first goal that started the somersault.

