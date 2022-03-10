The 5 best-selling mobile phones in the world are iPhone

A new global sales study leaves Manzana in a higher position than the rest of android phones. While the Android manufacturers sell more phones than Apple annually, within TOP 5 top sellers there is not a single device that is not from Apple. This means that the most popular smartphones of the world are of Manzana and that no Android manages to sneak into the top 5 best sellers. Yes there are Android devices among the top 10 sellersbut they have little to do with their Apple counterparts.

Apple leads the list of the best-selling mobile phones of 2021

The study carried out by Counterpoint Research reveals which are the 10 best-selling mobile phones on the planet in 2021. All countries are included and also all the most relevant models. The list reveals that TOP 5 there are only Apple mobiles. And in the entire TOP 10 only 3 Android mobiles manage to sneak in.

iPhone 12 iPhone 12 ProMax iPhone 13 iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 11 Galaxy A12 Xiaomi Redmi 9A iPhone SE 2020 iPhone 13 ProMax Xiaomi Redmi 9

It is curious to see that there are mobile phones launched in the last quarter of the year on the list. In just 3 months Apple has managed to get into the TOP 10 iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple beats very popular Android terminals that have been sold throughout 2021.

Mobile phones of 1,000 euros against mobile phones of 150 euros

Another curiosity is price difference on the devices. While Apple terminals are around 1,000 euros Androids do not exceed 200 euros. In the entire TOP 10 there is not a single device high end android.

This lets us understand that the gross of the android sales it goes through cheap devices and that the high-end ones are sold, but in much lower figures that do not reach those of Apple. What do you think of this list? best selling phones of 2021? Did you expect it like this?