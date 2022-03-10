The 3 medical specialties that will have more women in 2030

Some medical specialties they attract more women than others. The AAMC’s 2018 Medical Specialties Data Report noted that the phighest percentage of female physicians can be found in pediatrics. With 63.3 percent of active doctors, followed by obstetrics and gynecology with 57.0 percent. Internal medicine/paediatrics and child and adolescent psychiatry also have a majority of female physicians, with 52.8 and 52.7 percent, respectively.

However, everything changes, so here are the three medical specialties that will have more women in the coming years.

The 3 medical specialties that will have more women in the coming years

According to an analysis of the need in medical specialties prepared by the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, they estimate that; Obstetrics and Gynecology, Allergology and Pediatrics are the three specialties that will have more womenaccording to the report data, reaching 87.4, 84.1 and 83.6 percent respectively.

Nearly 80 percent will also be located all women in consultations of Hematology and Hemotherapywhere a 76.7 percent feminization is estimated.

Currently, IN THE CASE OF SPAIN, only eleven specialties they have a female minority and it is expected that the trend towards feminization in the National Health System will continue, in such a way that in 2028 only nine specialties have more men than women.

The estimate of the Supply-Need for Medical Specialists 2021-2035 report indicates that they will be less than 50 percent in the workforce of:

Immunology (48.3 percent), Cardiology (46.2 percent), Urology (40.5 percent), Aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery (40.2 percent), Oral and maxillofacial surgery (39.3 percent ), Thoracic surgery (37.8 percent), Neurosurgery (35.7 percent), Orthopedic surgery and traumatology (35.4 percent) and, lastly, Cardiovascular surgery, where only 27.1 percent are estimated who will be women in 2028.

They complete the total specialties with a female majority above 70 percent: Endocronology and Nutrition (73.6), Geriatrics (73.7), Nephrology (72.4), Rheumatology (71.9), Family and Community Medicine (71.7 ), Radiotherapy Oncology (71.5) and, finally, Medical Oncology with 70.2 percent of womenaccording to estimates.

The specialties with the highest percentage of women

The specialties with the highest percentage of women are mainly focused on children and women, including:

Pediatrics: 64.3% Obstetrics and gynecology: 58.9% Child and adolescent psychiatry — 54.0% Neonatal-perinatal medicine — 52.8%

Meanwhile, women remain a significant minority in specialties such as urology (9.5%), pulmonary disease (12.3%), and surgical specialties ranging from general surgery (22%) to orthopedic surgery (5.8%).

Male-dominated specialties

On the other hand, male doctors they represented the majority of physicians in this year’s census. The list of specialties in which men make up the most significant portion of active medical residents, was highly populated by surgical specialties.

The popular specialties in which men make up a significant portion of the resident labor force include:

Orthopedic surgery: 84.6%.

Neurological surgery: 82.5%.

Interventional radiology (integrated): 80.8%.

Thoracic surgery: 78.2%.

Pain medications: 75.3%.

Radiology—73.2%.

Related Notes:

What is a backup and what advantages does it have in the health sector?

How to maintain a healthy mind during medical residency?

GALLERY: 8 Women Scientists You Should Know