That’s why Will Smith changed his mind

The lead actor has so far pulled out of the sequel, while a colleague has come up with a new idea that captured Smith’s imagination.

Not many movies will need a sequel, but the next part is yet to come. In the case of I Am Legend as well, the original Will Smith seemed to end on a good final note and didn’t require a second episode, and Will Smith was one of the biggest opponents of the sequel.

I Am Legend was released in 2007 and grossed $585 million on a budget of $77 million, making it one of Will Smith’s most successful films. The film is based on the novel of the same title by Richard Matheson and tells the story of Robert Neville, one of the last people alive after an epidemic turns people into vampires. Neville tries to find a cure and eventually loses his life fighting monsters.

“The idea came up, (which) I can’t talk about yet. But it was a very elegant concept, and (Michael B. Jordan) was part of creating the idea. This (the movie) was one of the ones I left. alone, and now I’m pushing the idea. But it can work. I think we can do that.” said the actor.

At the end of the first part, Will Smith’s character kills himself with a grenade to stop the vampires and save the medicine from the disease. Matheson’s original book, with a two-disc alternate ending, was published in 2008; They both end with Neville’s character surviving, meeting other characters with whom they set out to find more survivors. Whether this will be part of the new movie will likely depend on whether Smith will appear in it.

The release date of the new project has yet to be determined, and it will probably be years before I Am Legend 2 appears in theaters.